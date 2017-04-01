Henrico Restaurant Week underway

HENRICO COUNTY Va. (WRIC) — Thousands are expected to participate in the third annual Henrico Restaurant Week.

Ten restaurants are offering fixed-price, three-course dinners for $20, $25 or $30 and some also offer fixed price, two-course lunches for $10 or $15.

“Restaurants will donate $1 from each lunch and $2 from each dinner sold to the Coal Pit Learning Center, our beneficiary this April.” said Tom Lappas, Henrico Citizen Publisher, and Henrico Restaurant Week Founder.

Coal Pit Learning Center is located in Henrico county and serves underprivileged children.

Click here to see a list of participating restaurants.

Henrico Restaurant week begins Saturday, April 1 and runs through April 9.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.