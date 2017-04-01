Henrico County Police receives Tri-Arc Accreditation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is among America’s elite after receiving a national accreditation.

The Tri-Arc Accreditation has only been awarded to 16 police departments in the country.

The department’s officers, communications and the training academy are ranked as exceptional.

8News spoke with Henrico Police Chief Huberto Cardounel about the honor.

“When you’re looking for professionalism, or you’re looking for a place to live, work or raise your family, I certainly hope that’s one of the things that folks look at, is your public safety agency,” Bardounel said. “And when you look at Henrico, you see that they have achieved the highest level possible.”

The Tri-Arc accreditation is only issued every four years.

