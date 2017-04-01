Henrico County Police investigating after woman found dead in East End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Sandston.

Police said that Tamikah John was found dead in the 1400 block of Green Pasture Road Saturday morning around 7 a.m.

Officials said that there were no signs of trauma and, as a result, foul play is not currently suspected.

For now, the death is being investigated as a suspicious death.

John’s next of kin have been notified.

John was 39-years-old.

This is a developing story.

