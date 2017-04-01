Driver crashes into Falling Creek, off of Jefferson Davis Highway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital after he swerved off of the road into a creek Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon around 6:30 p.m. on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Chesterfield Police say they received a call about a possible DUI and sent units to the scene. When they arrived, they found a man in a vehicle who had driven into Falling Creek.

The man has since been removed from the vehicle and is currently being treated for injuries that police described as minor. The man is expected to recover.

Police are currently in the process of pulling the man’s vehicle out of the creek.

Representatives from Chesterfield Police said that they are currently considering charges against the man.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

