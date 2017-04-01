Chesterfield County middle schools recognized for ‘high performance’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three high-performing Chesterfield County middle schools were recently recognized by The National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform.

Congratulations to the staff at Bailey Bridge, Robious and Swift Creek Middle Schools.

Be sure to send your ideas, photos and videos for Positively Richmond to iReport8@WRIC.com.

You could see yourself on 8News.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.