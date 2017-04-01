At the Box Office for 3-31

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “Ghost in the Shell” stars Scarlett Johansson as a woman brought back from the brink of death with robotic parts. They’ve turned her into a supersoldier who hunts down bad guys in the near future. The action film, based on the Japanese manga comic and anime series, is rated PG-13.

“The Boss Baby” is pretty much what it sounds like. A baby, voiced by Alex Baldwin, runs the household with a CEO’s no holds barred mentality. The film is narrated by the baby’s brother who sees him as a threat. The film costars the voices of Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel. The computer animated adventure is rated PG.

“The Zookeeper’s Wife” finds Jessica Chastain as the title character in Poland in 1939 at the outset of World War Two. She and her husband own the zoo and are forced to follow Nazi rules after the invasion. She secretly begins working with the resistance to rescue jews from the Warsaw ghetto. Based on a true story, the film is rated PG-13.

This weekend you can also catch a sequel 20 years in the making. “T2-Trainspotting” catches back up with the Scottish junkies from the first film. Renton, played again by Ewanne McGregor, returns home to Edinburgh, and falls back in with his old buddies. The film costars Robert Carylye, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner. It’s rated R.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.