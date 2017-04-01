8News takes home 9 awards from the Va. Associated Press Broadcasters awards luncheon

ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — The 8News team is bringing home nine awards from the Virginia Associated Press Broadcasters awards luncheon.

The event took place Saturday at the Hotel Roanoke in southwest Virginia.

Of the nine awards, three were considered superior. The superior awards were for Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias, John Bernier for Outstanding Effort by an Individual Weathercaster and Evanne Armour for Best Feature or Human Interest Story for Made in RVA.

The other awards were for the following:

Kerri O’Brien for Outstanding Investigative Reporter

Kristin Smith for Outstanding Investigative Reporter

Amanda George for Outstanding Individual Producer

Mitch Carr for Best Sports Anchor Entry

The 8News Weather Team for Continuing Winter Weather Coverage

The 8News Team for Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias

Thanks to all who helped contribute to these awards and to the Virginia Associated Press Broadcasters for judging the contest.

