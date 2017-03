RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Historical Society is getting runners pumped up for Saturday’s Monument Avenue 10K.

Included in the “Toys” exhibit at VHS right now, Mister Potato Head, Chewbacca, Gumby and Pokey took part in their own fun run.

What a fun way to get ready for this weekend’s race!

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.