VCU’s Mo Alie-Cox will work out for NFL teams

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mo Alie-Cox looks like a football player when he’s on the court at the Siegel Center, now he’ll indulge VCU fans and NFL teams who think he can make the transition from basketball to football.

Friday afternoon, NFL Network reported the senior will work out for NFL teams near Richmond, Va. on April 11th.

VCU basketball player Mo Alie-Cox has informed NFL teams he will work out for them as a TE on April 11 near Richmond, VA. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 31, 2017

Alie-Cox is listed on VCU Athletic’s website at 6’6″ and 245 lbs. He was voted to the Atlantic 10 All-Conference defensive team this past season, averaging 2.0 blocks per game in his final season with the Rams.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.