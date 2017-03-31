Tornado warning issued for Chesapeake, Portsmouth

*NEW* TORNADO WARNING issued for Chesapeake and Portsmouth until 6:30 PM. TAKE COVER – ROTATION DETECTED! pic.twitter.com/DBxpgcjT6F — Ashley Baylor WAVY (@Ash_Baylor) March 31, 2017

A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

If you are in the warning area, you should seek shelter and take cover now. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. If you are in a mobile home, a vehicle, or are outside, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

A tornado watch remains in effect for Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina until 10 p.m.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms within and close by the watch area. If you live in this area, be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Franklin until 5:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Suffolk and Isle of Wight County. That’s in effect until 6 p.m.

NWS says severe weather may bring up to lime size hail, isolated wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour and a few tornadoes are possible.

Busch Gardens is closing at 5 p.m. because of the possibility of inclement weather. The park just reopened for the spring season last weekend.

Heavy rain already drenched most of the region earlier Friday. 10 On Your Side crews saw drivers braving 4th View Street as it was partially flooded.

