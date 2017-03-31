Today marks one year anniversary of deadly shooting at Richmond Greyhound station

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It was one year ago today that Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer was killed at the Greyhound Bus Station in Richmond.

A bridge in Newport News will now be named after Dermyer.

Earlier this month, Gov. McAuliffe approved legislation that would change the name of the State Route 143 Bridge over I-64 in Newport News to, “Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer Memorial Bridge.”

Dermyer was 37-years-old when he was killed in the line of duty one year ago today.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

On Wednesday, Richmond firefighters were honored for their bravery when responding to the deadly shooting at the Greyhound Bus Station. The crew went inside the terminal to find the victims who were shot and helped treat them amid the chaos.

The firefighters were quick to tell 8News they were just doing their job and Dermyer was the real hero that day.

