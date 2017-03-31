Science Museum of VA’s rats predict USC to win NCAA tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Science Museum of Virginia’s trained rats predicted on Friday that the University of South Carolina will win the NCAA tournament.

The two final teams in the ‘March Ratness: Final Fur’ tournament were UNC and USC.



The trained rats went head-to-head on a miniature basketball court, while representing the final four teams in the men’s NCAA tournament.

Four whiskered players faced off, scoring baskets by dropping a whiffle ball through their team’s hoop.

An official museum referee called the game and kept score of the tournament.

During the game, guests uncovered rat facts and learned about the techniques used to train the rat players.

Guests also had the opportunity to meet and greet with the rats after.

The Museum’s Rat Basketball tournament has successfully predicted the men’s NCAA tournament winners in the past, including Duke’s championship win back in 2015.

