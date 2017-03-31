Police search for missing 16-year-old Radford girl

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR/WRIC) — Police in Radford are asking for help in finding a missing girl.

16-year-old Rebekah Sisson was last seen on March 28 at Radford High School and her last contact was with her mom at 5:15 p.m.

Rebekah was reported missing by her mom in the afternoon of March 29.

She’s described by police as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.

