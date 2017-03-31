Parham Doctors’ Hospital to hold fall prevention event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — HCA Virginia’s Parham Doctors’ Hospital and Henrico Doctor’s Hospital will hold a fall prevention event to educate people on how to decrease the risk of falling.

Henrico County Division Fire will be there to provide safety guidelines on fall prevention and when it’s time to call 911.

Fall risk screenings will include a review of participants’ medications, a blood pressure check and a balance/mobility screening from a therapist.

Participants will be given a home safety checklist for their home and a checklist that they should share with their primary care doctor.

The event is free and open to the public, on Saturday, April 1, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Rehab Therapy Gym of Parham Doctor’s Hospital, located at 7700 E. Parham Road.

Light refreshments and night light giveaways will be available. For more information call (804)-200-7518.

