New Metro Diner Libbie location to bring 100 jobs to area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Metro Diner, known for its comfort food, is opening a new Libbie Place location at 5626 West Broad Street and will bring 100 new jobs to the area.

Metro Diner is now accepting job applications for its new location opening in April. The diner is known for it’s fried chicken and waffles, meatloaf and shrimp and grits.

The diner located in the Libbie Place Shopping Center will seat more than 100 people and serve classic comfort and staple foods with a twist.

For example, they serve fried chicken and waffles topped with a house-made strawberry butter, and the diner favorite ‘Yo Hala on the Square,’ a stuffed challah bread French toast with a house-made strawberry and blueberry compote.

Metro Diner prides itself on their quality ingredients and a scratch kitchen run by chefs who prepare in-house sauces, soups, compotes, home fries and chips.

Metro Diner currently has more than 20 locations across the United states, with seven more, including the Libbie location, coming soon.

It’s signature home-cooked Southern cuisine and traditional Pittsburgh dishes inspire the “comfort food with flair” menu.

Applications to join the Metro Diner staff are accepted now through the April opening.

There are openings for servers, hosts and kitchen staff. To apply click here, select the Libbie Place location and complete the online applicate.

Anyone interested can also visit the hiring site, 5615 West Broad Street, Henrico, VA 23220 to apply in person.

