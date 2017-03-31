Man having sex with wife in fatal DUI crash gets 5 years

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A South Florida man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed his wife as they had sex.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 33-year-old Matthew Notebaert was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in February to vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after prosecutors agreed to drop a manslaughter charge.

Authorities say Notebaert and his wife, Amanda, were heading home from a concert in March 2014 when they decided to pull over and become intimate. They eventually resumed traveling, with Notebaert’s wife sitting on his lap. Investigators say Notebaert was speeding when he crashed into a canal. His wife died at the scene.

A toxicology report showed Notebaert’s blood alcohol level was 0.149 percent. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08 percent.

The couple had two children.