Infant caps recalled due to choking hazard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of John Deere infant caps due to a choking hazard.

More than 14,000 caps were sold in the United States. The button on the top of the cap can detach posing a choking hazard to small children.

No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves John Deere gray infant baseball caps with a green tractor design.

The caps were sold in one size (infant 6-12 months). Style number “JSH721HF ” and manufacture date 11/2016 are printed on the sewn-in care label inside the back of the caps.



The caps were sold at Tractor Supply Company and Ranch Stores Nationwide from January through March of this year for between $10 and $16.

Consumers can contact the Sock and Accessory Brand at 877-429-7637 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Or online at www.wearsabg.com and click on Infant Cap Recall icon on top of home page for more information.

