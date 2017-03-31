Hanover Sheriffs reminding people to stay safe in online, in-person sales

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to stay cautious and safe during an in-person meeting for online sales.

Hanover Sheriff’s are telling you to keep an eye on where you share your financial information online, as well as your personal information on social media.

Some ways you can reduce your risk of becoming a victim of identity theft are:

Being aware of scams and “phishing” schemes.

Do not give out your personal information on the phone, through the mail, or on the internet unless you initiated contact first.

Protect your personal information and data. Use computer security software with firewall and anti-virus protection.

Use strong passwords for your accounts.

Shred documents that contain personal information.

Do not click on links or open attachments from suspicious or unknown emails.

Some ways you can reduce your risk of becoming a victim during in-person meetings for online sales are:

Trust your instincts.

Make sure to meet at a public place.

Bring a friend along.

Tell someone where you are going.

Stay away from secluded areas.

Never invite strangers into your home, or go into theirs.

Be cautious when buying or selling high priced items.

Meet during daylight hours.

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Bring your cell phone with you.

Hanover Sheriff’s are encouraging everyone to follow these tips if they plan to meet or have met someone on a social network.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is open from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is located at 7522 County Complex Road, Hanover, VA 23069.

Hanover Sherriff’s said that anyone is welcome to use the office location as a safe spot for sales and exchanges.

For more information on how to protect yourself online and during in-person transactions visit Craigslist’s safety page or the Hanover Sheriff’s safety awareness page.

