4 people hospitalized after water boiler explosion in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Four people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a water boiler exploded, causing serious damage to a business in Petersburg.

Little is known at this time about the condition of the victims, but Captain Braswell with Petersburg Police said that none of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

8News spoke with representatives from the Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services company who own the building. They confirmed that the explosion was caused by a water boiler and said that it destroyed an exterior wall.

They also said that there is no current public health hazard as a result of the explosion.

According to sources, businesses several blocks away reported hearing the explosion and feeling the ground shake.

The building is located at 1945 Puddledock Road.

Multiple jurisdictions are responding to the scene

