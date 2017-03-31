Cops: Woman shot in Victoria’s Secret PINK in fight over man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio said one woman shot another woman in a Victoria’s Secret PINK store full of shoppers, apparently because of a fight over a man.

Columbus police said the injured 23-year-old woman was hospitalized in stable condition with a chest wound after the Thursday afternoon shooting.

Deputy Chief Thomas Quinlan tells The Columbus Dispatch the women had “bad blood” between them before they had an unexpected encounter at a PINK store, part of the corporate family that includes Victoria’s Secret.

The shooting occurred in an upstairs room of the store at the popular Easton Town Center shopping area, which prohibits firearms.

Police said the 22-year-old woman who fired was jailed on a felonious assault charge.

In a report, PINK said it prioritizes safety and is cooperating with the investigation.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.