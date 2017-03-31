Beat the allergy season this spring

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The mild winter pushed the allergy season early this spring. AdvantaClean is offering families a way to fight back the allergies.

Researchers believe allergy conditions are the most common health issue for children and 1 in 6 Americans suffer from allergy conditions year-round, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Mike Martin, the owner of the local AdvantaClean franchise, said there are ways people can eliminate triggers in their home and find some relief this season.

AdvantaClean’s Allergy Home Checklist:

Vacuum Often: Dust mites are “tiny but mighty” when it comes to creating allergies in carpeting. The best option: rip it all out. But, if you like your carpeting, be prepared to vacuum daily during this prolonged allergy season. Make sure your vacuum has a HEPA filter, which is far better at pulling dust mites and allergens out of the carpet.

Protect/Change Your Bedding: In the bedroom, use zippered covers for box springs, mattresses, and pillows to keep the dust mites out, and wash bed linens in hot water every two weeks.

And don’t make the bed in the morning. Dust mites need warm, moist areas to survive. Leave the bed unmade to kill dust mites.

Mop Floors: Use a wet mop on uncarpeted floors frequently to prevent dust from accumulating.

Stop the Dust Sprays: Many sprays and wipes just fill your indoor air with chemicals. Use Microfiber cloths or a wet cotton cloth for dusting.

Filter Tips: Use high-quality filters, not the ones from the grocery store. They will work better and last longer than the “cheapies.” During allergy season, change filters every 20-45 days, especially if you have pets.

Clean your Air Ducts: There’s a lot of dust and pollutants which accumulate in there.

Pet Pals: It’s actually not Fido’s fur causing your allergic reactions, but different proteins in your pet’s saliva, urine, and dander (skin flakes). For instance, when your pet licks his fur, the saliva dries, but the proteins left behind can trigger your allergies. That’s why it’s important to bathe and brush your pets often during allergy season. Also, keep them out of the rooms you frequent – especially your bedroom at night.

Keep Home Humidity below 50 percent: Sometimes you can’t see or smell mold which can make you really sick. A dehumidifier will help minimize mold growth. It can’t grow if the humidity in your home is below 50 percent (humidity gauges are available at most home supply stores).

Also, seal leaky pipes and roofs. Install exhaust fans in the bathroom and kitchen to carry moist, warm air away from those areas.

Bleach can reduce the severity of mold allergies. Use a water/bleach solution (5 cups of water to ½ cup of bleach) to scrub mold away.

