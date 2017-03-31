Adopt a Furry Friend: Binks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week Binks.

Binks has visited 8News before, he is now 7-months-old and is still looking for his forever home.

Binks has come a long way since his arrival at the Richmond SPCA.

Binks is currently in foster with two of the SPCA’s adoption counselors who have cared for him ever since he was small and couldn’t eat on his own.

Binks has a condition called Cerebellar Hypoplasia, that affects his balance and coordination skills.

Binks needs help to do things that other able-bodied cats can do with ease.

Binks is very affectionate, friendly and loves being held. He’s in a foster home with another cat and three dogs.

