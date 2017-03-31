12 Va. Beach homes condemned after possible tornado touches down

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A possible tornado condemned 12 homes and displaced 32 people Friday in Virginia Beach.

A total of 50 homes were damaged. Of those, 25 suffered moderate damage.

Drew Lankford with Virginia Beach Public Works tells 10 On Your Side a possible tornado touched down at Elbow and Indian River roads. The National Weather Service has to send a survey crew to confirm if it was indeed a tornado.

No injuries have been reported.

Many roads are still impassable because of flooding and downed trees.

Public safety and city agencies, as well as the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, will be at Salem Elementary School at 8 a.m. Saturday to help residents with damage reports.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

