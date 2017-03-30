What you need to know to get ready for the Monument 10k

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is happening this Saturday, and that means that it is time for packet pickups at the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center.

Those who have already registered to participate in the event can pick up their race packets Thursday from 3-9 p.m. or Friday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Organizers ask that all participants who come to pick up their packets remember their assigned bib number that was emailed, or that can be found on the SportsBackers confirmation page. A photo ID is also required for packet pick up.

Officials also noted that you may pick up another participant’s packet, but they ask that you bring both their bib number and a copy of their photo ID.

Packets will not be available for pick up on the day of the race.

Otherwise, anyone who would like to register for the event may do so during these times at the Arthur Ashe Center, assuming the event has not yet sold out. Online registration is now closed. The registration fee is $55 for adults and $45 for 14-year-olds and younger.

For more information about packet pick up, check the Ukrop’s Monument 10k website.

Race organizers also cautioned that a few roads will be closed to parking and driving in Richmond over the next few days as a result of the race. They cautioned drivers to avoid the Belvidere exits off of I-95 and I-195 and recommended that drivers use I-95 and I-195 to get around the city Saturday.

Below are maps showing which roads will be affected and when:

No parking and street closing schedule: http://www.sportsbackers.org/events/monument-ave-10k/10k-travel/

10k course: http://www.sportsbackers.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/monument-avenue-10k-course-map-2017.pdf

Kid’s run course: http://www.sportsbackers.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/va529_kids-run-course-2017.pdf

