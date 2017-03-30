VIDEO: Massive fire causes interstate overpass to collapse in Atlanta

8News App users click here to watch live footage courtesy of 8News affiliate WSB-TV

ATLANTA (AP) — A large fire has caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.

8News affiliate WSB-TV reports the massive blaze is burning underneath I-85 northbound near Piedmont Road. It has shut down several roads in northeast Atlanta.

JUST IN: "Either side of I-85 is not going to be open anytime soon." – ATL transit authorities tell @DaveHWSB. RT & let your friends know. pic.twitter.com/SWM5lXVSkH — Nicole Emmett (@Nicole_Emmett) March 30, 2017

Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed.

Black smoke can be seen for miles.

Fire view from Peachtree at Piedmont. pic.twitter.com/eEmof3DPbB — Mark Arum (@MarkArum) March 30, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.