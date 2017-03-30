VCU head coach Mike Rhoades set to earn $1.2M per year in 6-year deal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New Virginia Commonwealth University men’s basketball head coach Mike Rhoades is set to earn $1.2 million per year in a six-year deal, according to VCU’s employment agreement released Thursday morning.

New @VCU_Hoops HC Mike Rhoades (@CoachRhoades) set to make $1.2 mil per year in a six-year deal (via VCU release). @8NEWS — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) March 30, 2017

He was officially named head coach on March 22.

Rhoades served as an assistant on Smart’s staff from 2009-2014, including the magical 2011 run to the Final Four.

Prior to his time at VCU, Rhoades was the head coach at Randolph-Macon College (Ashland) for ten seasons. He led the Yellow Jackets to four NCAA Tournament appearances and two Sweet 16s. Randolph-Macon was 197-76 in Rhoades’s ten seasons there.

Rhoades has been the head coach at Rice University (Houston) for the past three seasons.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.