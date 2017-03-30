UR baseball to reinstate four of five suspended athletes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thursday afternoon the University of Richmond athletics department announced four of five suspended student athletes will be reinstated to the baseball program and be able to participate in the Spiders weekend home series against George Washington starting April 7th.

The fifth suspended athlete will be reinstated at the beginning of the 2018 season. UR still hasn’t identified any of the student athletes that have been suspended from the baseball program since February.

The University of Richmond’s Athletic Director Keith Gill and baseball head coach Tracy Woodson have both issued statements in response (from UR athletics department):

“We appreciate the efforts of our compliance department and NCAA staff in getting this matter resolved,” Athletic Director Keith Gill said. “We will continue to work with the NCAA and our compliance staff to identify strategies for our student-athletes to avoid future NCAA rules violations”

“We look forward to having these student-athletes back on the field next week vs. George Washington,” Head Coach Tracy Woodson said. “Our staff is committed to complying with all NCAA rules and regulations and we will continue to work hard to educate our student-athletes about all NCAA rules.”

