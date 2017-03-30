State may make campus sexual assault investigations independent from school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia colleges may no longer investigate sexual assaults that happen on their own campuses. The state is looking into whether it’s possible to make those investigations independent.

“When a school conducts an investigation of a sexual assault there can be a perception of bias, so we wanted to prevent victim re-traumatization, create a better outcome for both victims and the accused,” Ashley Lockharttold 8News.

Lockhart has been working on a study funded by the state on the feasibility of creating an independent center that would investigate sexual assaults on college campuses. She gave a group of college presidents an update on her progress this week.

“We are looking at a regional center that could be a mobile unit that would go to a particular school to investigate,” Lockhart explained.

Investigators would be independent and would work with the school and local law enforcement.

“We are really all about utilizing all of the resources within the community to help create that supportive system that really supports survivors in every possible way,” said Ryan Morris with the YWCA of Richmond.

Morris is the director of advocacy and outreach with the YWCA. The organization has been working with community members, universities, and local law enforcement to address sexual assaults. Morris says from their experience, collaboration has paid off.

“What we’ve seen is that collaboration has helped us to provide the best services that we can,” Morris said.

Meanwhile, Lockhart says independent investigations could also ensure every case of sexual assault gets the same attention regardless of the school’s resources.

“Everyone is working together and wants the best outcome and that’s what we’re hoping to accomplish,” said Lockhart.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The YWCA of Richmond will be holding the following community events throughout the month:

Know your ix

lunch discussion

april 5 – 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Hear from Virginia Union University’s deputy title ix coordinator, Dolores Carrington-Hill, about how title ix helps survivors and how we as individuals, groups, and communities can support and prevent sexual violence on college campuses

Stewards of children

free training + certification

April 10 – 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

In partnership with greater Richmond SCAN,YWCA Richmond will host this globally recognized training on how to recognize, react to and prevent child sexual abuse.

Advocacy for every age: how to support older adult survivors

lunch discussion

April 19 – 12 p.m.- 1 p.m.

Virginia center on aging’s program manager, Courtney O’Hara, will speak about the issue of elder sexual abuse and the importance of supporting survivors no matter the age.

Audrie & daisy

film screening + discussion

April 20 – 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Libbie mill library, 2100 Libbie Lake east St.

See the documentary raising awareness about teenage sexual violence, cyber bullying, and community involvement in supporting survivors. A discussion will follow facilitated by YWCA Richmond’s teen facilitation group and Hermitage High School’s girl up club.

