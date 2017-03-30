Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Deputies arrest 7-11 robbery suspect

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Representatives from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they say robbed a 7-11 convenience store in 4200 block of Plank Road on March 19.

Sheriff’s deputies identified Zachary Edward Lowe of Stafford County as the suspect who they say robbed the store at gunpoint and fled in a maroon pickup truck.

Lowe was charged with Armed Robbery and was also served on an open DMV Fraud warrant.

Lowe is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Anyone with any additional information about the incident is encouraged to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 or text SEE911 to CRIMES (274637).

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.