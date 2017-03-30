RPS teachers can replenish classroom supplies at no cost today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Public School teachers can replenish classroom supplies Thursday, at the RPS Teacher Store.

Teachers, instructional assistants, and school administrators are welcome to collect donated school supplies and materials at no cost.

Supplies are limited and are available on a first come, first served basis, and quantity limitations will apply.

Richmond Public School teachers must bring their own bags and are also asked to bring their staff IDs.

Items available will include classroom decorations; arts and craft materials (yarn, ribbon, stickers) as well as general school supplies (pens, paper, etc.). There will also be small age appropriate items for teachers to use as classroom incentives.

The RPS Teacher Store is located at former Norrell Elementary School media center, which is located at 2120 Fendall Avenue in Richmond. The store is open from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If teachers are unable to pick up school supplies today, there will be another opportunity on Thursday, April 27.

