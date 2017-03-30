Richmond Police seek help finding missing man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing Tuesday.

Srour A. Al-Hayajneh, who is 62, went missing after he left the Omni Richmond Hotel on Tuesday.

Police described Al-Hayajneh as a white male with a fair complexion, with brown eyes and short gray hair. They also said he is about 5 feet 0 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Al-Hayajneh may also be driving a gold 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan with RVA TAXI written on both sides. The vehicle has Virginia license plate H125261.

Anyone who sees Srour A. Al-Hayajneh or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Brissette at (804) 646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.