Richmond Black Widows football team announces their second season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Black Widows just announced the start of their second season with the Women’s Football Alliance.

The team spoke with 8News about the upcoming season and their successful rookie season in which they made it all the way to the National Championship Game.

They also will be playing four home games this season at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.

Those games will be played April 1, April 15, April 29 and May 15.

