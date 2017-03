CHICAGO, Ill. (WRIC) — Monacan senior Megan Walker scored 13 points and pulled down 9 rebounds as the East beat the West 80-74 in overtime Wednesday.

Walker’s teammate Rellah Boothe (IMG Academy – Brandenton, Fla.) led a comeback for the East, which trailed by double digits for a long stretch in the game.

Walker has signed with UConn, where she will play with fellow All-American Mikayla Coombs (Wesleyan School – Peachtree Corners, Ga.).

The following pictures were provided by McDonald’s: