Missing JCC man with brain injury left for pizza, never returned

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — James City County police are searching for a missing man in need of medication.

76-year-old Kenneth Bradley left home Wednesday to pick up a pizza. He hasn’t been seen since.

According to the James City County Police Department, Bradley’s wife said he called her at roughly 11 p.m. to tell her that he was lost. It was later determined that at the time of the call, he was at the corner of Meadow and Carey streets in Richmond.

Bradley is on medication for a brain injury and doesn’t have the medicine with him.

Police describe Bradley as a white male, about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with Virginia license plate VLF8005.

If you see Bradley or his vehicle, call James City County Police Department at 757-253-1800.

