Man shot, killed in parking lot of Petersburg gas station

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A homicide investigation is underway in Petersburg Thursday morning.

Petersburg Police said they received the call at 2:18 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot multiple times.

Police say the man was shot multiple times by his car. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. #GMRVA #Breakingnews pic.twitter.com/N79cGqFq50 — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) March 30, 2017

The man was shot near his car in the parking lot of 7-Eleven on South Crater Road, police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

There’s still no word yet on a motive or suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

