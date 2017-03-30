Magnetic tic tac toe game recalled because of choking hazard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — About 19,000 magnetic tic tac toe games are under a recall because the pieces can come off the board, posing a choking hazard to children.

If a child swallows two or more magnets, they could link together and cause internal issues.

The games were sold at Target from December 2016 through February 2017.

No injuries have been reported, but Target has received one report of the magnets falling off the board.

If your child has this game, return it to Target for a refund.

