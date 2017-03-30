Local bride with cancer wins wedding of her dreams

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — After nearly four years of dating, Matt Brooks and Erika Burford are about to tie the knot.

“I loved her within the first month I met her,” Brooks explained. “And knew I was going to ask her to marry me eventually. I just didn’t know when.”

To that, a teary Burford replied, “There’s nobody else that I would rather be on the rest of this journey with.”

It is a journey that tested their love early on when Erika was diagnosed with lymphoma.

But the cancer that brought this Henrico couple some of their darkest moments also led them to what will be one of the brightest days of their lives.

“I’m so excited. I’m jumping up and down each day just waiting,” Burford said.

Wedding planner and bridal shop owner Christine Greenberg is helping the couple plan their big day.

She lost her fiancée to cancer, so when Greenberg sponsored a contest for a free dream wedding, Matt and Erika’s story captured her heart.

A friend of the bride-to-be submitted the couple’s entry without even telling them!

“What we liked about Erika’s story is that she was dealt a pretty tough blow and she never felt bad for herself,” Greenberg said.

So everything from the venue to the rings is being donated by local vendors. They want Matt and Erika to say, ‘I do’ without worrying about what it will cost.

“I’m looking forward to the honeymoon,” Brooks said, laughing. “But the wedding’s going to be fun. Our entire family is going to be together for the weekend and its gonna be just awesome.”

Burford added, “It’s going to be really, I think, the nuptials of the year. I hope so. I know so.”

The couple learned Erika’s cancer had relapsed in December but they maintain it won’t overshadow their wedding day.

Erika’s 13-year-old son James will help walk his mom down the aisle.

Afterwards, the couple plans to honeymoon for ten days in Europe to celebrate their life together.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.