Fire breaks out in Chesterfield Towne Center bathroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire was reported in the At Home store in Chesterfield Towne Center Thursday morning.

A Chesterfield Fire spokesman said the fire broke out in the men’s bathroom of the store. The sprinkler system extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Chesterfield Fire worked to remove smoke that continued to linger in the building.

The bathroom did receive some damage, according to the Chesterfield Fire spokesman.

No other details of the fire were released and the cause remains under investigation.

