Education supporters in Chesterfield County rally against tax decrease

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens in Chesterfield County come out Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting to rally against a tax decrease. They fear the loss of revenue will eventually have a negative impact on school spending.

Prior to Wednesday’s board of supervisors meeting, education supporters came together to take a stand.

“Why would you even think about lowering the tax rate when you are not taking care of two of the three most important services,” said Donald Wilms, President of the Chesterfield Education Association.

They are concerned the county is not doing enough to invest in schools.

While no tax decrease is proposed for 2018, a one penny decrease is included in the county’s five year plan. Money they said could go to schools.

“There’s a lot of different things that research says is good for education,” said teacher Cody Sigmon. “Lots of those things would have to be taken off the table if there is a reduction in revenue or if we maintain the status quo as it is now.”

One by one they spoke at Wednesday’s board of supervisors meeting.

While teachers are projected to receive a 2% salary increase in 2018, they said that is little when compared to surrounding counties.

“Where does it end where do we stop being last,” Wilms said.

Supporters also said the $10.3 million increase the county gave to schools is a misleading figure.

“So that extra money is in 2009 dollars not 2017 dollars or 2018 dollars for fiscal year 2018,” Wilms said.

It’s also how that money is spent. Supporters said the school board, not the county supervisors, needs to decide what’s best.

“My concern would be that they look at the budget they say well we don’t like how you’ve apportioned that money for different initiatives do we are going to change that,” said Sigmon.

Wednesday was the final public hearing for the budget, it is set to be voted on April 26th.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.