Dayton hires former VCU coach Anthony Grant to head men’s hoops

DAYTON, Ohio (WRIC) — A familiar face is heading back to his alma mater. Thursday morning, the University of Dayton announced former VCU Rams coach Anthony Grant will be the new head coach of the Flyers’ men’s basketball program.

An exciting new chapter of Dayton Flyer Basketball begins! https://t.co/cPAuTiFYq9 pic.twitter.com/xUTknglieR — Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) March 30, 2017

The Dayton Flyers will officially introduce Grant on Saturday, April 1st at 1:00 p.m. (ET).

He has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder under head coach Billy Donavan.

Anthony Grant, a Dayton alumnus, spent three seasons as VCU’s head coach of men’s basketball from 2006-2009. He went 76-25 with two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2007 and 2009, leading the Rams to its historic upset of No. 6 seeded Duke in the 2007 Tournament off Eric Maynor’s game winner.

Grant then went on to coach the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa from 2009-2015, amassing a 117-85 record with just one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2012.

Dayton won the 2017 A-10 regular season title before getting upset by Davidson in the conference tournament, then losing to Wichita State in the opening round of this year’s NCAA Tournament under former head coach Archie Miller, who has taken the head coaching position at the University of Indiana.