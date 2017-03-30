Citing unsafe buses, Petersburg Area Transit workers threaten to not drive

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has learned some Petersburg Area Transit bus drivers may not take the wheel on Friday. They complain their buses are unsafe and a threat to public safety.

Disrupting public transit would throw thousands of area residents off schedule.

At the Petersburg Area Transit bus depot on Thursday, buses rolled in and out. Passengers hustling to make it to work, to school, or just to shop. Friday, though, that could change.

A bus driver who asked us to hide their identity for fear of retribution says drivers are fed up with bus maintenance lacking.

“Bald tires, can’t get parts, it’s just safety hazards all the way around,” the driver said.

This driver says they and others are planning to come to work on Friday, but if the bus they are assigned isn’t safe, they will not drive it.

“It’s not a strike, it’s all about safety, it’s not a strike at all, but something has to be done before somebody gets killed, somebody gets ran over with these buses with bad brakes and bad tires,” the driver added. “It has to stop somewhere.”

“It’s not a strike, it’s all about safety, it’s not a strike at all, but something has to be done before somebody gets killed.”

“Are Petersburg residents at risk who ride the buses?” asked 8News Reporter Parker Slaybaugh.

“Yes they are, they just don’t know it,” the driver replied. “The drivers know it.”

8News went to the bus depot on Thursday to speak with other drivers. Some said they were not participating in the walk off, but two others willing to speak with us said they too would keep their bus parked tomorrow if they felt unsafe.

Even riders say they have noticed problems with buses like doors that won’t even open. Most riders we spoke with support the drivers’ decisions to keep buses parked.

“I hope the city can get their stuff together and provide the adequate support for the bus drivers and the buses,” said Michael Breheny, a PAT rider.

Others want the buses fixed, but are worried what staying parked could mean for those who depend on them.

“People have to go to and from work and stuff, so I mean, how are we going to get there?” said Diamond Hamlin, another PAT rider.

8News did reach out to the city for comment; they say they are not aware of any sort of walk off planned and at this time have no reason to believe there will be any service interruptions.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.