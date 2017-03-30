Church Hill neighbors confront developer over plans to build large apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – At a community meeting Thursday night, Church Hill residents came out against plans to build a large affordable housing apartment complex off Glenwood Avenue, but it appears they may not be able to stop the project.

The old trolley barn site was re-zoned in 2010. With 82 units planned for the apartment complex, the developers are within their rights according to density regulations. That fact is not stopping neighbors from challenging the plans.

Many sat through the meeting with their arms crossed; some raised fingers with questions, and others threw their hands up in exasperation.

“There’s been a great deal of opposition,” said Mary Ellen Otto, a longtime resident of the area, who described the plans ‘overwhelming’ for such a small parcel. The complex would consist of two 3-story buildings at the site of the old trolley barn.

“This is not the right environment for this,” said Andrea Maggio, who bought her house across the street from the site ten years ago. “I’m envisioning a massive construction and buildings that are going to tower over all the houses that are already on Glenwood Avenue.”

One homeowner at the meeting described the proposed complex as a ‘monstrous eyesore’ being forced onto the community. Some expressed concern over the continued concentration of low-income housing in the East End.

Aside from the scope of the project, there were also concerns over safety. “Naturally, there are going to be concerns about extra crime,” Maggio said.

Several people pointed out that the area is not infrastructural prepared to support that many extra people. “A developer like this can come in and plop this (complex) down without proper sidewalks or street improvements,” Otto told 8News.

Shane Doran with the Humanities Foundation, said he believed the design team needs to work harder to earn the community’s trust, telling 8News they have already made changes after receiving public input and are still open to making more.

For Maggio and others, those changes might not be enough. “I don’t see any changes that would be conducive to the neighborhood,” she said.

The project is in the preliminary stages and must still go before the city’s Planning and Development Committee and to be permitted by the city. Doran said he hopes to have the permits within the next three months. Additional meetings to get input from stakeholders are planned.

