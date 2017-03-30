Ahmed Hamdy to be granted release from VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU senior center Ahmed Hamdy-Mohamed has been granted release from the men’s basketball program to explore other options, according to the school’s sports information office.

Hamdy has one year of eligibility remaining and is immediately eligible to play as a graduate student if he chooses to transfer, but VCU says there is still a possibility for him to stay with the Rams.

Hamdy, a 6’9″, 240 lb. from Egypt, saw an increased role in the 2016-2017 season. In 13.2 minutes per game, he averaged 5.9 points on 44.7% shooting and 3.8 rebounds.

If he stays, he and Justin Tillman are the only two experienced forwards on the roster for the upcoming season with Mo Alie-Cox and Jordan Burgess graduating this year. Redshirt sophomore Isaac Vann, who sat out the 2016-2017 per NCAA transfer rules, is the only other forward available to new head coach Mike Rhoades.

