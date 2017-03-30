2 children struck, killed by tractor-trailer while getting on bus in Buckingham Co.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two children are dead after a tractor-trailer truck hit them as they were about to get on the school bus in Buckingham County Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police confirm that the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Route 15 near Baptist Union Road in Dillwyn.

Both children died at the scene.

Virginia State Police are at the scene assisting with the ongoing investigation.

8News spoke with representatives from Buckingham County Schools where the children attended. They said that grief counselors are at the school working with children and employees.

“The community, schools and local clergy have been deployed at all levels of the school system to work through this tragedy with children and employees. The superintendent wants everyone to keep us in their prayers during these times,” representatives said in a statement.

