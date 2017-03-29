VSU students hope to become NASCAR trailblazers

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — Fifteen student-athletes at Virginia State University are hoping to become NASCAR trailblazers. They’re training for the “Drive for Diversity Development Program.”

If accepted they’ll earn jobs working for NASCAR. The director of the program says it’s a push to change the makeup of auto sports.

“Nascar is like 95 percent white males, and of course the fan base is not what it once was,” Rev Racing Director of Athletics Performance, Phil Horton, told 8News. “We have to bring in more minorities to build the sport.”

“This opportunity means a lot to me. I have never really been into NASCAR a lot, but now finding out about the lack of diversity, I think a lot of things can be done,” said Bryce Bradley.

The Diversity Drive competition is in May.

