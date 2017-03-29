Richmond Fire Department invites community to celebrate new truck

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire Department Station 10 celebrated adding a new truck to their fleet of engines on Wednesday.

The department invited the community to a housing ceremony, a tradition that dates back to the 1800’s.

Officials said including the community embodies the connection between firefighters and the citizens they serve. The department also said the ceremony reinforces its dedication to safety.

“Having this engine here at this station means that we’re able to provide more service to the public,” said Captain Christopher Aycock. “We have a compliment of 20 engines now throughout the city.”

Firefighters also said having a new truck will cut down on maintenance costs for some of the older vehicles.

