Richmond-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free Chick-n-Minis this morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders can get a free breakfast from Chic-fil-A Wednesday morning.

All Richmond-area Chick-fil-A restaurants will offer a free Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis (3-count) to any guest from when the restaurant opens until 10:30 a.m. — or until supplies last. The limit is one entrée per customer.

Chic-fil-A said this is part of a broader initiative to help Richmond residents get their days started off right with menu items they may not have had the chance to try yet.

