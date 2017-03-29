Police arrest woman wanted for Chesterfield County convenience store robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The woman wanted for an early morning robbery has been located and taken into custody, Chesterfield Police said.

Joy Herstch, 22, of the 8900 block of Dorsey Road in Chesterfield County was wanted for allegedly robbing the A Plus Convenience Store in the 9900 block of Chester Road just after midnight.

Police said Herstch displayed a gun and demanded money from the clerk while the male suspect, Chad Williams, 18, of the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway stole beer from the A Plus Convenience Store. The clerk and Joy Herstch got into a physical altercation and the gun was discharged.

No one was injured.

Williams was located and arrested a short time after the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

