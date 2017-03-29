Petersburg rallies around track star to help fund race abroad

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — A Petersburg High School track star is running his way to a chance to compete abroad. Now, the community is trying to help him raise thousands of dollars to get there.

Remoir Mungin, 16, could be Australia-bound.

“I got a Down Under (Sports) invitation in the mail and it offered me this opportunity to go to Australia,” he told 8News. “I showed my mom, and they were like, ‘wow.'”

“I’m looking forward to the experience,” he added. “I have never been outside the United States so this will be my first time on an airplane. I’m kind of scared.”

Mungin’s record on the track field paved the way.

“As far as indoor accolades, he is a part of the state qualifying 3A 3rd place in the in 4 X 2 states. He also ran the anchor leg on the 4 X 4, which placed 8th overall in all of Virginia in 3A,” explained Petersburg Track and Field Coach Shannon Boling.

Mungin has been running since age 13. He said this opportunity shows him success comes with hard work.

There is a conflict, though. Down Under Sports will pay for Mungin’s flight to Australia, but the 11th grader has to come up with the rest of the money.

“It is going to cost $5,000,” said Mungin.

He told 8News his parents have come up with half of the funds but need a little help so they set up a GoFundMe page.

“We are selling raffle tickets to raise money to get me there,” said Mungin.

If he gets to Australia Mungin said he’ll be one step closer to his dream.

“I’m trying to get to college for free,” said Mungin.

