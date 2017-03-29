Missing Chesterfield teen sent ‘concerning messages’ to friend on social media

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police are searching for a missing girl who was last seen Monday night.

Thirteen-year-old Shataviah T. Farrow, of the 3000 block of Timbercrest Court, was last seen leaving her home without permission around 9:30 p.m on Monday, Chesterfield Police said. She was reported to police as a runaway a couple hours later.

According to Chesterfield Police, at about 8 p.m. on March 28, Shataviah began sending concerning social media messages to one of her friends, who then contacted police.

“Through investigation, police determined Shataviah was in the area of River Forest Apartments, 5701 Quiet Pine Circle, when the messages were sent,” Chesterfield Police said in a press release. “Police searched the area, but she was not located. Police are now asking for the public’s assistance to locate Shataviah.”

Shataviah is described by police as about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. Shataviah was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, a blue windbreaker jacket and black sneakers. She also may be carrying a black trash bag.

Anyone with information about Shataviah’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

